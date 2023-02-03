SOUTH ASIAWORLD

18 killed in Pakistan road accident

NewsWire
0
0

At least 18 people were killed and several others injured after a passenger coach collided with a trailer in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Friday.

The accident took place late Thursday night near Kohat Tunnel on Indus Highway, Xinhua news agency reported citing the police as saying.

Rescue teams had to cut through the passenger coach to retrieve the bodies and the injured trapped inside the vehicle, the police said.

Authorities said the accident occured due to the over-speeding of the trailer.

The passenger coach was travelling from the northwest Lakki Marwat district to Peshawar, the provincial capital.

Following the accident, rescue teams and police reached the scene and shifted the injured people to a nearby hospital.

20230203-120802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Five killed in road accident in Bangladesh

    Taliban hints at involvement of a foreign hand behind attack on...

    Pak blames ‘India’s hegemonic designs’ for strained ties

    Nepal: Plane with 4 Indians onboard missing; search ops to resume...