WORLD

18 migrants found dead in truck near Bulgarian capital

NewsWire
0
0

At least 18 migrants were found dead in an abandoned truck near Bulgaria’s capital Sofia, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

According to initial information, the truck had illegally carried about 40 migrants, who were hidden in a place under some transported timber, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Ministry as saying.

Currently, “18 of them have died” and some survivors have been transported to a hospital, it added.

There was no information about a traffic accident with the truck.

Some migrants said the truck drivers had escaped, the Ministry added.

Investigation is underway, according to the authority.

20230218-140604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Burmese beauty queen turns rebel

    European nations report record high temperatures in Jan

    US proposes $6.9bn in FY 2023 budget for countering Ukraine war

    52 killed, over 100 missing in massive Bangladesh food factory blaze