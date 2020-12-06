Canindia News

18 militants killed in Afghanistan

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

At least 18 militants were killed in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, the former stronghold of the Taliban militant group, the Defence Ministry said in a statement here Sunday.

In the operations which covered parts of Dand, Jelai and Maroud districts since Saturday, 18 armed insurgents have been killed and a total of anti-personnel and anti-vehicle mines have been discovered and defused, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Taliban militants who are active in parts of Kandahar province are yet to make a comment.

–IANS

ksk/

