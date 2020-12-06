18 militants killed in Afghanistan

At least 18 militants were killed in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, the former stronghold of the Taliban militant group, the Defence Ministry said in a statement here Sunday.

In the operations which covered parts of Dand, Jelai and Maroud districts since Saturday, 18 armed insurgents have been killed and a total of anti-personnel and anti-vehicle mines have been discovered and defused, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Taliban militants who are active in parts of Kandahar province are yet to make a comment.

–IANS

ksk/