18 month old baby 'drowned', Kerala grandmother and friend in custody

The Kerala police have taken into custody a 24 year old youth and a 46 year old grandmother for the death of a 18 month old baby girl after it was found that the baby was dipped in a bucket of water by the youth.

According to the police the youth John Binoy, who hails from near here, along with the grandmother of the baby along with a four year old boy took a room at a hotel here on Saturday.

A hotel official said late on Monday the woman came running with the baby girl on her shoulder and soon Binoy also came with the 4 year old boy.

“She said the baby was sick and has vomited and needs medical attention. We told them to take her to the nearby hospital. On Tuesday morning the police came and conducted an inspection and it was then that we were told about what really happened. Today also the police and the forensic experts were there in the room,” said the hotel official.

The police said that the two children are the woman’s son’s kids. He is convalescing after an accident, while the kids mother is working abroad.

According to the police, late on Monday night there was an argument between the youth and the grandmother and it was after that, that the incident took place.

When the baby girl was brought to the hospital in the night, the doctors after finding something amiss informed the police. It was only after the police questioning that the truth came out that the youth held the baby in a bucket of water and she was brought dead to the hospital.

“The autopsy revealed that there was water in the lungs,” said a Child Welfare Committee member who is now overseeing matters.

