18 more deaths from COVID-19 bring tally to 79 in France

Paris, March 14 (IANS) France has reported 18 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) over last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 79, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Friday.

154 people were still under serious condition,while the total number of people infected with the virus had jumped to 3,661 from 2,876 on Thursday evening, the minister added.

Speaking in a televised address, President Emmanuel Macron has said that the measures would be implemented from Monday following a spike in confirmed cases of the deadly virus, ibcnews.co.uk reported.

“It is one of the most serious health crises France has ever faced,” he said.

On Friday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Europe as the new epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic as cases in China slowed and the virus runs through Italy and nearby countries.

–IANS

sdr/