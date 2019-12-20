18 UN peacekeepers injured in Mali attack

United Nations, Jan 10 (IANS) Eighteen UN peacekeepers from Chad were wounded in an attack on a military base in northern Mali, a UN spokesperson said.

“The UN peacekeeping mission in Mali reported that this morning several mortars and/or rockets were fired at its camp in Tessalit in the Kidal region,” said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, adding that the UN mission shares the camp with Malian and international forces, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

Dujarric said initial reports indicate that 18 UN peacekeepers from Chad were wounded, including six who have suffered serious injuries.

The mission immediately organised medical evacuations and security reinforcements, said Dujarric. “We strongly condemn the attack that took place on the camp.”

Mali has been suffering deteriorating political and security conditions as well as tribal fighting since March 2012.

