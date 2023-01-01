WORLD

18 unidentified bodies found in Libya

NewsWire
0
0

The Libyan authorities have said that 18 unidentified bodies were discovered in the northern coastal city of Sirte.

The 18 bodies were found in the Sabaa area of Sirte last week and transferred to a hospital in the city, the General Authority for Research and Identification of Missing Persons said in a statement on Sunday.

Samples were collected from the bodies and taken to laboratories for analysis, the statement added.

In October 2022, the Libyan authority announced the discovery of 42 unidentified bodies in mass graves inside a school yard in Sirte, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sirte, located nearly 450 km east of the capital Tripoli, used to be controlled by Islamic State militants before they were defeated and expelled from the city in 2016 by the former UN-backed Government of National Accord.

Libya has been suffering violence and insecurity since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011.

20230102-040402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Catastrophic floods continue to ravage Pakistan

    Out of 19 abducted from Nigerian mosque, six rescued

    Queen Elizabeth II to address UK on TV on March 7

    King Charles III to be coronated on May 6, 2023