Peel police have charged an 18-year-old man and six male youths with attempted murder in an alleged stabbing incident in Brampton.

Police said on Monday, February 27 at around 11:15 a.m., officers and paramedics attended Sandalwood Parkway East and Torbram Road, Brampton, in response to a stabbing. A 17-year-old victim was located outside an educational facility suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound. The victim was transported to a Trauma Centre in life-threatening condition, where he was upgraded to serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators arrested and charged 18-year-old Modaser Mosmer of Brampton and six male youths with attempted murder in connection with the incident. One youth was also charged with pointing a firearm and uttering death threats.

During the investigation, three search warrants were executed on Brampton residences and two vehicles. As a result, two replica firearms were seized.

The charged persons were held for bail hearings and have appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton. A general provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (Y.C.J.A.) prohibits the release of the name of a Young Person, and, therefore, the identities of the Young Persons charged in this investigation are protected.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact investigators at the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453–2121, extension 2133. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.