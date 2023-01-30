INDIA

18-year-old stabbed to death in South Delhi

A Class 12 student was stabbed to death by a group of boys in South Delhi’s Kalkaji area, the police said on Monday.

According to a senior police officer, at 2.30 p.m. on Monday, an information was received at the Kalkaji police station that a youth named Mohan (18), a resident of JJR camp in Okhla Phase-II, was admitted to the Poornima Sethi Multi Speciality Hospital with stab injury on his chest.

Accordingly, a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on the basis of DD entry in view of the serious nature of the injury.

“The youth was later declared dead, following which Section 302 (murder) was added to the FIR. Mohan was a student of Class 12 at a local government boys’ school,” the officer said.

“During preliminary investigation, it has come to our notice that there was a fight between two groups of students near the Hansraj Sethi park, in which this boy had sustained stab injuries,” the officer added.

The police are checking CCTV footages of the area to identify the culprits.

