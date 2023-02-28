York police have charged an 18-year-old woman with multiple offences of theft and fraud involving several victims who encountered her through an online dating platform and met her at their homes in Vaughan. Investigators believe there are other victims who have not yet contacted police and are urging them to come forward.

Police said on January 26, they were contacted by a man who reported that a woman he met through an online dating platform had attended his house and stole valuables from him. In the following days, they received several more calls from other men who reported similar thefts.

Investigators learned that a female suspect with a profile name of ‘Sophie’ would engage with men on an online dating app and arrange to meet them at their homes where she would spend time with them. After she left their homes, the victims discovered that their cash and financial cards had been stolen. In some cases, the financial cards were fraudulently used.

She was arrested at her residence in Vaughan on February 21 and later released from custody.

As investigators are concerned that she may have interacted with other victims when she was younger than 18, her identity and court date is not being made public at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police 4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.