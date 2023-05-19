The police in Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) state said on Friday that an 18-year-old man was charged over a hit-and-run accident involving three children in Sydney.

According to a statement released by the state police, at about 3.30 p.m. on Thursday, emergency services responded to reports that three boys, one aged 13 and two aged 12, had been struck by a car at the intersection of Falcon Street and the Pacific Highway, Crows Nest, reports Xinhua news agency.

The children were allegedly crossing the road while facing a green pedestrian signal.

The 13-year-old boy was taken to a hospital and treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the two 12-year-old boys sustained minor injuries and were taken to another hospital.

After the crash, the driver failed to stop or render assistance and drove his vehicle away from the scene.

He was arrested at Fox Street, Lane Cove, shortly before 4 p.m., and then taken to a police station.

The young driver was charged with seven offences, such as dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving, and failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm.

The driver has been refused bail to appear at a local court on Friday, and his car was seized for mechanical and forensic examination.

Police also issued him a license suspension notice.

