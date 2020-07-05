183 new Covid cases in J&K, five more deaths reported

Jammu, July 5 (IANS) A total of 183 more coronavirus cases were reported in J&K on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 8,429.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department said that 51 people tested positive in the Jammu division and 132 in the Kashmir division.

Five Covid patients succumbed on Sunday, taking J&K’s toll to 132.

The number of active cases is 3,042 out of which 462 are in the Jammu division and 2,580 in the Kashmir division.

–IANS

sq/vd