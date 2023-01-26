New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANSlife) Indian travellers are showing a strong interest in domestic and even international locations for Republic Day, as evidenced by an increase in flight searches on KAYAK, which shows that the travel industry is returning to normal.

In comparison to the same search period in 2019, flight searches on the travel search engine in the world, increased significantly over the Republic Day Long Weekend. Domestic return flight searches increased by about 185 per cent, flights to Asia increased by about 12 per cent, and long-haul international flight searches increased by about 24 per cent.

According to KAYAK India Country Manager, Tarun Tahiliani, “The great timing of the long weekend around the Republic Day seems to be a good motivation for Indians to set travelling, with domestic flight searches around Republic Day being up by over 185 per cent this year compared to the same period pre-pandemic. Our data also shows an increase of around 24 per cent for international flight searches, which indicates that Indians have also smartly planned their long-haul trips over the long weekend. The most searched destinations for Indian travellers over the period include Goa, Dubai, New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangkok. For those still to make plans, websites like KAYAK.co.in provide powerful planning tools and features that help travellers save money and make confident decisions, including things like flexible search filters, price alert and price forecast tools.”

Insights for Republic Day Long Weekend (January 26 – January 29 2023):

Average price domestic return economy flight – approximately Rs 10,113 (up about 41 per cent on 2019)

Average price for long haul international return economy flight – approximately Rs 73,576 (up about 32 per cent on 2019)

Average price for return economy flight to Asia – approximately Rs 28,46 (up about 37 per cent on 2019)

Average price for one night in a 3 – 4 star domestic hotel – approximately Rs 6,305

Most searched destinations for the Republic Day Long Weekend (January 26 – January 29 2023):

Goa, India

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

New Delhi, India

Mumbai, India

Bangkok, Thailand

All prices and search data are based on searches (between 1.11.2022 to 01.01.2023) for travel from January 26 – January 29, 2023. These have been compared to searches (between 01.11.2019 to 01.01.2020) for travel from January 26 – January 29, 2020.

