INDIA

185 Indians return from Ukraine to Mumbai

By NewsWire
0
23

Another batch of 185 Indians, mostly students stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine, arrived by an Air India Express flight from Budapest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), here early on Monday, officials said.

The flight IX-1202 included a maximum 143 people from Kerala, besides 25 from Tamil Nadu.

There are five persons from Maharashtra, three from Haryana, two each from Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, one each from Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.

The CSMIA authorities had deployed special measures for the speedy exit and luggage clearance of the Ukraine evacuees, and following the Covid-19 protocols.

Representatives of various states later took charge of their people to help them with their lodging-boarding or onward journey plans by trains or flights, said the officials.

20220307-113801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.