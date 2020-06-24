186 new cases take J&K’s Covid tally to 6,422

Jammu, June 24 (IANS) A total of 186 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, as the number of active cases rose to 2,516 in the Union Territory.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department said that 186 persons tested positive on Wednesday, taking Jammu and Kashmir’s Covid-19 tally to 6,422. One patient succumbed to the dreaded virus on Wednesday, taking the UT’s death toll to 88.

So far, 3,818 people have completely recovered.

The total number of active cases in J&K is 2,516, out of which 496 are in Jammu division and 2,020 in Kashmir division.

