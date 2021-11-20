More new cases came to light on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir as the Covid spread continued to surge, especially in the Kashmir Valley.

Officials said 187 positive cases, 24 from Jammu division and 163 from Kashmir division came to light on Saturday.

Two Covid related deaths occurred on Saturday as the total number of people killed by coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 4,461.

So far, 3,35,203 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 3,29,046 have recovered.

The number of active cases is now 1,696 out of which 252 are from Jammu division and 1,444 from Kashmir division.

Also, a total of 49 cases of black fungus have also been reported from Jammu and Kashmir till date.

Officials said 48,875 people were vaccinated during the last 24 hours.

Alarmed by the surge noticed in recent days, Dr. Naveed Nazir Shah, superintendent of Srinagar chest diseases hospital said the number of admissions of infected people with mild and severe infection has doubled during the last one week.

