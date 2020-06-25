18K Covid tests conducted daily: Delhi govt to HC

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party government on Thursday claimed that “approximately 18,000 tests are conducted daily” in the national capital.

“We are conducting around 18,000 tests daily. According to my information, on June 22 alone 21,121 samples were taken and a total of 22,634 tests were conducted on that day,” submitted Delhi government standing counsel Rahul Mehra before the Delhi High Court.

The submissions were made while the court was hearing a matter relating to the availability of beds for Covid-19 patients in the national capital.

“Now, there is no limit on testing, subject to the availability of test kits. We have also started conducting rapid tests. We have conducted 55,641 rapid antigen tests so far,” said Mehra.

The Delhi government has also informed the court that 430 ambulances are now available with the government of which 200 are of CATS (Centralized Ambulance Trauma Services).

It also told the court that facility called “Samvaad” in tie up with Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) has begun for proper counselling of the front line workers if they are in stress and need help.

–IANS

anb/skp/