19.67% increase in NIA cases this yr

In 2022, the NIA registered 73 cases, marking a 19.67 per cent increase against the 61 cases registered last year.

This year’s figure is also an all time high for the NIA.

Of the 73, 35 cases of jihadi terror were registered in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharastra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal; 11 cases in Jammu and Kashmir; 10 LWE cases; 5 cases in northeast; 7 PFI related cases; 5 cases in Punjab; 3 cases of gangster-terror-drug smuggler nexus; 2 FICN related cases and one terror funding case.

The NIA also filed 59 charge sheets in 2022 against 368 persons and arrested 456 accused in terror related cases, including 19 absconders.

Two accused were arrested upon deportation and one after extradition.

Judgements have been pronounced in 38 cases in 2022, all of which have ended in conviction.

A total of 109 persons have been convicted to rigorous imprisonment and fine, while six life sentences have also been awarded.

The overall conviction rate is 94.39 per cent.

Meanwhile, eight persons have been designated as individual terrorists under the UA (P) Act in 2022 and necessary action against them is being taken by the NIA.

As part of the efforts to cut-off and choke funding of terror, the NIA successfully conducted the 3rd ministerial-level ‘No Money For Terror’ Conference on November 18-19 which was attended by members of 78 countries and 16 multilateral organisations.

