Miffed with regular abuse of by an Excise Department Superintendent, 19 Bihar Home Guard personnel, including four women, lodged a complaint against him with District Magistrate of Muzaffarpur on Wednesday.

The complainants met District Magistrate Pranav Kumar and said that their Superintendent Sanjay Rai used to abuse them, used obscenities, and also alleged that he was forcing them to sell liquor as well.

“He used to humiliate us with abusive sentences. In every sentence, he uses abusive words for us. We have temporary jobs in the department but we cannot do the duty on the cost of self-respect and dignity. Even, he has the same attitude with our female colleagues as well,” said one of the women complainants.

Another complainant Rajesh Kumar said: “The way he humiliates us, we are not caring about this job anymore. It is far better being a daily wage labourer. The officials of the Excise Department used to sell liquor in the market and they also forced us to do the same. It is an open secret and we are not afraid of action being taken against us. We are ready to face the action but not do the duty at the cost of self respect.”

Meanwhile, an official of the Excise Department said that the 19 Home Guards have been suspended from their posts.

20220720-235205