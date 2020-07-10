19 Covid-19 patients discharged in Chinese mainland

Beijing, July 10 (IANS) The National Health Commission said on Friday that 19 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Thursday.

There were 342 patients still being treated, including four in severe conditions, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

Altogether 78,609 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Thursday, the report said.

As of Thursday, a total of 83,585 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

