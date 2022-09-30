SOUTH ASIAWORLD

19 dead in suicide blast at Kabul educational centre (Ld)

NewsWire
At least 19 people were killed and 27 others injured on Friday in a suicide blast at an education centre in Kabul, a police spokesman in the Afghan capital confirmed.

“Students were preparing for an exam when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives at the centre. Unfortunately, 19 people have died and 27 others wounded,” Xinhua news agency quoted Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran as saying.

No group or individual have claimed responsibility for the attack at the private Kaaj education centre located in Police District 13, which teaches both male and female students.

In response to the attack, the Taliban-run Afghan government said security teams were at the blast site and condemned the attack.

Interior Minister spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor said attacking civilian targets “proves the enemy’s inhuman cruelty and lack of moral standards”, the BBC reported.

Footage on local TV and shared on social media appeared to show scenes from a nearby hospital, where rows of covered bodies were laid out on the floor.

Other media reportedly from the site of the private college showed rubble and upturned tables in the damaged classrooms.

A week ago, a similar blast in Kabul claimed seven lives and injured 41 others.

20220930-122206

