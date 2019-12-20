19 Delhi-bound trains delayed by 2-5 hrs

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) At least 19 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by two to five hours due to fog in several parts of northern India.

According to northern Railway officials, Vasco-Hazrat Nizamuddin Goa Express was delayed by 5 hours, followed by Manikpur-Hazrart Nizamuddin UP Sampark Kranti Express which was delayed by 3 hours and 45 minutes.

Even Bengalore-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express was running 3 hours behind its schedule, Howarah-New Delhi Poorva Express and Puri-New Delhi Purushottan Express were also delayed by 3 hours.

On Friday, at least 19 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by 2 to 7 hours due to dense fog in several parts of northern India.

–IANS

aks/skp/