19 Delhi-bound trains delayed by 2-7 hrs due to fog

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) At least 19 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by two to seven hours due to dense fog in several parts of northern India, railway officials said on Friday.

A senior Northern Railway official said that the Bhubaneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express was delayed by seven hours, followed by Nanded-Amritsar Sachkhand Express running behind schedule by six hours.

Meanwhile, the Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana Express and Lok Manya Tilak-Haridwar Express were all delayed by five hours.

Running late by three hours and 30 minutes was the Katra-Manglore Navyug Express, followed by the Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express which was delayed by three hours.

On Thursday, 21 Delhi-bound trains were delayed.

–IANS

aks/ksk/