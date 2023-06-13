INDIA

19 injured in accident at Tata Steel’s Dhenkanal plant

NewsWire
0
0

At least 19 persons were injured in an accident at the Tata Steel plant at Meramandali in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Tuesday, officials said.

According to Tata Steel officials, the accident occurred at the blast furnace power plant at around 1 p.m. during inspection.

The 19 injured were immediately shifted to the occupational health centre inside the plant and then to Cuttack for further treatment. The condition of two persons is stated to be critical.

Dhenkanal SP Gyanaranjan Mohapatra said a valve carrying hot water got opened and 19 persons were injured in the incident. A team from the district administration will also visit the spot for an investigation, he said.

Tata Steel said: “We are working closely with relevant authorities and conducting our own internal investigation. Safety remains our top priority and we’re committed to learning from this incident. More details will follow as they become available.”

20230613-165203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades responds to troll asking her about...

    Newborn baby found in garbage heap in Agra

    Top Army officer, DGP discuss security scenario in Jammu region

    Covid origins: Lab leak theory needs ‘further investigations’, says WHO