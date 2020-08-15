19 Karnataka police officers bag President’s medals

Bengaluru, Aug 15 (IANS) Nineteen Karnataka police officers have been conferred the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Meritorious Service, an official said on Saturday.

Under the distinguished service category, VLN Prasanna Kumar, CID Assistant Sub- Inspector, Bengaluru, was the only recipient.

Others who bagged the award for meritorious service are Hemanth Kumar, Parameshwar Hegde, R Manjuanth, HM Shailendra, Arun Nagegowda, HB Ramesh Kumar, and P Umesh, all Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) posted at various locations and sections of the Police Department.

Bengaluru North Assistant Commissioner of Police HM Satish has also received this award.

Other junior officers who got the same medal include CN Diwakar, GN Rudresh, BA Lakshminarayan, MH Chandekar, K Jayaprakash, H Nanjundaiah, Atheeq Ur Rahman, Ramanjanaiah, RN Balikai, and K Honnappa.

The President’s medals are announced on the occasion of Independence Day.

The southern state’s police force is headed by Director General Praveen Sood.

–IANS

sth/tsb