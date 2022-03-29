HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

19-km Green Corridor formed to transport live heart, lungs

The Gurugram Traffic Police on Tuesday created a 19-km long green corridor for two ambulances from Artemis Hospital in Gurugram to the Gurugram-Delhi border on the national highway to facilitate the transport of a live heart and lungs.

According to the police, the heart and lungs were being transported from Artemis Hospital Gurugram through Delhi Airport to Jaipur and Hyderabad for transplantation.

“It was a herculean task as there were many points of congestion. With the traffic police’s help, the ambulance was able to cover a 19 km long stretch that usually takes more than 30 minutes to reach, within 13 minutes,” Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

