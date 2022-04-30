Nineteen people, including 15 tourists, were injured in an alleged attack by stray dogs in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city.

Locals said 19 persons were injured when a pack of stray dogs attacked them in Dalgate area of Srinagar city on Friday evening.

“The injured included 15 tourists and 4 locals. All the injured were shifted to hospital,” local eye witnesses said.

Doctors at the city’s SMHS hospital confirmed that 10 people with dog bites reported at the hospital.

Dalgate area on the bank of the Dal Lake is the hub of tourist activity in Srinagar city.

People have appealed the authorities to act against the increasing stray dog menace in the city.

