INDIA

19-year-old model says gang-raped in Kochi, woman among four accused held

NewsWire
0
0

Three Kerala youths and a woman from Rajasthan were taken into custody on Friday after a 19-year-old model complained of being raped in a car here on Thursday night, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday night when the model and the woman from Rajasthan came to a DJ party at a pub.

Around 10 p.m., the model fell unconscious and the three youths agree to drop her at her residence but surprisingly, the woman from Rajasthan does not join them.

Later, the youths drops the model at her residence near here.

On Friday morning, the model told her roommate of what happened to her the previous night, and her friend approached the local police to register a complaint.

In a few hours, the police took the three youths and the Rajasthan woman into custody for questioning and will produce them before a court on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the model was taken to a hospital for tests.

20221118-222402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two of six assailants who gunned down Moosewala held from Gujarat...

    Stalin mourns the passing of acclaimed Tamil actor ‘Poo’ Ramu

    Cheating case filed against SpiceJet MD Ajay Singh, others in Gurugram

    Apni Party activist shot dead in J&K’s Kulgam