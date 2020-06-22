19-year-old succumbs after being pulled from Lake Ontario in Toronto

According to Toronto police, 19-year-old man has died after he was pulled from Lake Ontario in the city’s Beaches neighbourhood on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to Maclean Avenue and Hubbard Boulevard, just south of Queen Street East, at around 7:02 p.m.

MARINE RESCUE: (UPDATE)

– @TPSMarineUnit have located a body in the water

– man pulled from water, vital signs absent

– @TorontoMedics to transport male patient to hospital

– ongoing investigation#GO1143952

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 22, 2020

The man was reportedly out swimming with friends when he went under water. He was seen calling out for help, but people were unable to save him as he was about 100 feet out from the shore.

MARINE RESCUE: (UPDATE)

– a 19 year-old man has been pronounced deceased at the hospital

– ongoing investigation#GO1143952

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 22, 2020

Further reports suggest that his friends called 911, and the Toronto police marine unit deployed jet skis and boats to search for the man.

The man was taken to hospital without vital signs and was pronounced dead a short time later in hospital, police said.