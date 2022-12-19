ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

19 years of ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’: Boman Irani calls it ‘extraordinarily special film’

Actor Boman Irani, who has immortalised the character of Dr Asthana from the 2003 film ‘Munna Bhai MBBS,’ is celebrating the film’s 19th anniversary on Monday. For him, the character is very close to his heart as it instantly landed him as an actor in the heart of the audiences.

Boman Irani portrayed the eccentric character of a medical college dean and was the antagonistic in the film. Reflecting on his experience, the actor said: “‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ has been an extraordinarily special film for me.”

He further mentioned: “I knew the character of Dr Asthana would be different for me, but I was willing to take a chance. I’m glad I did because my fans still remember me and value my performance even years after it was first released.”

The film was directed by superstar director Rajkumar Hirani and went on to win the 2004 National Film Award for Best Popular Film. It also marked the start of a long association between Hirani and Boman. The two have again joined forces for the upcoming film ‘Dunki’ which stars Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actress Taapsee Pannu.

