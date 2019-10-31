1948 Olympic champion French cyclist dies aged 91

Paris, Nov 4 (IANS) Jacques Dupont, the French cyclist who won gold at the 1948 Olympics in London, has died at the age of 91. His family announced on Monday that Dupont died at his native village of Lezat sur Leze in France.

Dupont had won the Olympic gold at the age 20, winning the 1000 metre track time trial in London. He beat Belgian Pierre Nihant by one second while Britain’s Tommy Godwin took the bronze.

He later turned professional and won the French championship in 1954 and the prestigious Paris-Tours in 1951 and 1955. He was a butcher and a local businessman after retiring from the sport.

