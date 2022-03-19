INDIALIFESTYLE

196 challaned for drunk driving on Holi in Delhi

As many as 196 people were challaned for drunken driving in the national capital on the occasion of Holi festival, the police said on Saturday.

Apart from drunken driving, 1,673 people were prosecuted for riding a motorcycle without helmet, 275 for triple riding and 25 for driving the vehicle dangerously.

As the Holi festival coincided with Shab-e-Barat this year, the cops had intensified the security arrangements in the national capital.

“As many as 248 people were challaned for riding a two wheeler without helmet during Shab-e-Barat celebrations in the night,” the police said.

In the same period, during the night, 39 people were prosecuted for triple riding a motorcycle.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had said they deployed more police personnel in areas that are communally sensitive and have mixed populations.

On the day of festivals, the police force could be seen in heavy numbers in different sensitive areas to prevent any kind of hooliganism that is often done by the miscreants under the garb of the festival celebration.

Both the festivals passed off peacefully without any major incident.

