19,740 road accidents reported in Sri Lanka last yr

Some 19,740 road accidents were reported in Sri Lanka in 2022, the police said on Monday.

Police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa told reporters here that 2,485 died in these accidents, reports Xinhua news agency.

The majority of deaths were attributed to motorcycle accidents, as 806 people were killed and 5,133 became disabled.

The spokesman said the highest number of accidents have been recorded in the Western Province, and most of the crashes are caused by speeding.

Over 2,000 people were killed in road accidents in 2021, according to police data.

