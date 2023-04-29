Anti-narcotics police have seized 1,975 kg of caffeine in an operation in Myanmar’s eastern Shan State, the Central Committee on Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) reported on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police on Friday searched a vehicle in the state’s Mong Ping township on Friday and seized the caffeine worth about 158 million kyats (around $76,250), the CCDAC said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Three suspects were arrested in the case, and a further investigation was underway, it added.

