Canindia News

198 new Covid-19 cases in Noida; infections top 10,000

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Noida, Sep 13 (IANS) The number of people infected by Covid-19 has surpassed 10,000 in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district after 198 new cases were detected, officials said.

District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan on Saturday said 198 people tested positive for Covid-19 since Friday, taking the tally of infected people to 10,204, while 117 patients have recovered.

A total of 1,990 patients are being treated in different Covid hospitals in the district.

At least 7,968 patients have been discharged in the district, so far.

–IANS

msk/sgk/pgh

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More