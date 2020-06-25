1983 WC: Tributes pour in for Kapil’s Devils on 37th anniversary

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) The Indian cricket team, on this day 37 years ago, scripted history by beating the mighty West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup at Lord’s. ‘Kapil’s Devils’ stopped the West Indian juggernaut, who were targetting their third world title on the trot.

India’s 43-run win is engraved in the hearts and minds of every cricket follower in the country and on Friday, Indian cricketers took to social media to recall that historic day.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a photo of then skipper Kapil Dev recieving the trophy and their tweet read: “#OnThisDay in 1983 Lord’s – history created. #TeamIndia led by @therealkapildev won the World Cup after beating the mighty West Indies. #TeamIndia.”

Current head coach and member of 1983 World Cup winning team Ravi Shastri wrote on Twitter: “#ThisDayThatYear on 25th June in 1983, we believed and we became – World Champions and changed the face of #cricket in #India once and for all. @therealkapildev @icc @cricketworldcup.”

Former all-rounder and member of India’s 2011 World Cup winning team Yuvraj Singh tweeted: “A moment of national pride, our seniors lifted the 1983 Cricket World Cup on this day. Congratulations to every member of the 1983 team. You set the benchmark for us to achieve the same in 2011. Look forward to India becoming a world champion in all sports.”

Former Test great V.V.S. Laxman wrote on Twitter: “37 years today since the historic day at Lord’s when Kapil Paaji lifted the 1983 World Cup. As a 9 year old, it inspired me to dream big and enhanced my love for the game. Incredible day which inspired the whole generation. Thank you Team 83.”

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who himself wrote history at Lord’s in 2002, tweeted: “June 25 1983: The iconic image of Kapil Dev holding the World Cup Trophy at Lord’s is a watershed moment in Indian cricket history. It changed cricket in India. This win inspired the next generation to achieve the impossible and dream big.”

