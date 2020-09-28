1984 riots: Delhi HC asks Police to continue security for witness

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has directed the police to continue providing security to one of the witnesses in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case involving former Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.

A single judge bench of the high court presided by Justice Yogesh Khanna also issued notice to the Delhi Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and fixed the matter for further hearing on November 24.

During the course of the hearing, the Delhi government counsel opposed the plea stating that there is no further need for providing round the clock security.

However, noting the threat perception, the court asked the police to continue to provide round the clock protection to the witness.

The plea filed by the witness through Advocate Maninder Singh sought the court’s direction for providing security to him and his family members in view of the threat to his life and property and to that of his family members if he does not withdraw as a witness in the case.

