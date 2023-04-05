The MP-MLA court of Bihar’s Arrah on Wednesday acquitted JD-U national general secretary Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha in the Ichari massacre case.

A bench of three judges headed by Justice Satyendra Singh acquitted the JD-U leader in the absence of proof. The court however held nine accused guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The massacre happened on March 29, 1993 when five persons were gunned down by a group of armed men. Several others were also injured in the firing.

The victims were attacked while they were returning on a tractor from a rally of BJP in Jagdishpur block.

The deceased were identified as Ram Lochan Singh, Vinay Singh, Jalim Singh, Hridayanand Singh and Anant Singh. They died on the spot.

After that incident, 10 persons including Kushwaha were booked under the relevant sections of the IPC. Kushwaha was associated with CPI-ML then.

