The 19th Shangri-La Dialogue, hosted by International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), opened in Singapore after a two-year Covid-19 pandemic induced hiatus.

The Shangri-La Dialogue is Asia’s premier defence summit. It’s a unique meeting where ministers debate the region’s most pressing security challenges, engage in important bilateral talks and come up with fresh approaches together.

Since its launch in 2002 by the British think tank IISS with the support of the Singaporean government, the Shangri-La Dialogue, officially known as the Asia Security Summit, has been held annually except for 2020 and 2021, reports Xinhua news agency.

About 500 delegates from more than 40 countries are expected.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida gave the opening keynote address on Friday during which he outlined Japan’s vision for regional security.

He is the first Japanese Prime Minister to speak at the summit since 2014.

On Sunday, Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe will address a plenary session during which he is expected to introduce the country’s policy, principles and actions on safeguarding true multilateralism, regional peace and stability, and building a shared future for humanity.

Among the other prominent speakers, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the forum via video link on Saturday.

On the sidelines, a trilateral between US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, Japanese Defence Minister Kishi Nobuo and South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup is also scheduled.

