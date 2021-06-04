No play was possible due to rain on the third day of the first England-New Zealand Test here on Friday. Now, the fourth and fifth day’s play will have extended play and 98 overs will have to be bowled on each day, weather permitting.

When stumps were drawn on the second day on Thursday, England were 111 for two wickets in their first innings, having recovered from 18 for two wickets. They still trail by 267 runs. Opener Rory Burns (59) and captain Joe Root (42) were at the crease.

Earlier, New Zealand were all out for 378 in their first innings, with debutant opener Devon Conway batting for almost nine-and-half hours for his superb 200 (347 balls, 22x4s, 1×6).

Brief scores: New Zealand: 378 all out (Devon Conway 200, Henry Nicholls 61, Neil Wagner 25, Ollie Robinson 4/75, Mark Wood 3/81) England: 111/2 wkts (Rory Burns batting 59, Joe Root batting 42)

