ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

1st episode from XG’s documentary traces origins of girl group

NewsWire
0
0

Japanese girl group XG, which is based in South Korea, released the first episode of their documentary, ‘XTRA XTRA EP X1’ on Friday. The documentary captures their five year journey to debut and shows the members looking back on their trainee days.

The story begins with each member, such as JURIN, who at the time was a professional snowboarder, and HARVEY who was a model.

The members all talk about their motivation to join the XGALX project and to become artistes.

XG’s producer (SIMON) JAKOPS revealed that he had been working independently for about five years to discover, nurture, plan, manage, and produce XG, starting with the establishment of global entertainment production company XGALX.

The group also expressed their desire to create a girl group that is neither K-Pop nor J-Pop.

In June 2018, 21 trainees stepped into XGALX’s dedicated studio as the girls, who participated, were excited to begin their new lives, before focusing on the hard training ahead, with Simon treating them as adults rather than children, often with harsh words.

At the end of the video, a short clip from the Korean training camp is shown as a preview of the next episode.

20230428-175803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Urvashi Rautela: We should be scientifically equipped for disasters as glacier...

    Priyanka to Nick: Grateful for how you constantly show me your...

    Jayati Bhatia returns on ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ season 2

    Natasha Bharadwaj borrowed doctor mom’s stethoscope for ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’