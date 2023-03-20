SCI-TECHWORLD

1st-gen iPhone sold for $55K at auction

NewsWire
0
0

A first-generation seal-packed iPhone was sold for $54,904 (around Rs 45 lakh) at auction.

The device originally cost $599 when it was first introduced in 2007, so this is a surcharge of more than $54,000, reports MacRumors.

A former Apple employee, who bought the original iPhone when it was released, placed it for sale on RR Auction.

An “undiscovered” Apple-1 computer was also sold by RR Auction for an undisclosed sum, along with other Apple products and memorabilia that fetched high prices.

About $4,000 was paid for Apple CEO Tim Cook-signed iPhone 11, $12,500 was spent on Steve Jobs-annotated technical manuals, and a Steve Jobs business card sold for $6,188, the report said.

Last month, it was reported that a first-generation iPhone had sold for a record-breaking price of $63,356 (approx Rs 52,00,000) at an auction, the highest sale ever recorded for an original 2007 iPhone.

Meanwhile, in August last year, an unopened first-generation 2007 iPhone in a sealed box had been sold for $35,000 (nearly Rs 28 lakh) in an auction in the US.

20230320-155413

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samsung plans to launch new research unit to combat semiconductor downfall

    Garmin launches wearable smart BP monitor for $150

    3 common antiviral drugs potentially effective against Covid

    Huawei to expand development of flagship foldable phones: Report