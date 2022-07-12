Jasprit Bumrah’s sensational bowling performance (6/19) helped India bowl out England for 110 in the first ODI of the three-match series, here on Tuesday.

The impressive 6/19 was the career-best ODI figures for Bumrah. He also became the first Indian pace bowler to take six wickets in an ODI in England. Apart from Bumrah, Mohammed Shami (3/31) and Prasidh Krishna (1/26) were other wicket-takers, who took full advantage of bowling-friendly conditions for India.

On the other hand, skipper Jos Buttler (30 off 32) was the highest scorer for England, who kept losing wickets at regular intervals after being invited to bat first. David Willey (21 off 26), and Brydon Carse (15 off 26) were the other main contributors for the hosts.

Brief scores: England 110 all out in 25.2 Overs (Jos Buttler 30, David Willey 21; Jasprit Bumrah 6/19, Mohammed Shami 3/31) vs India

20220712-195803