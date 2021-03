England have chosen to bowl after winning the toss in the first ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

–IANS

rkm/in