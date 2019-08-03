1st ODI: India opt to bowl against Windies

Guyana, Aug 8 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to field against the West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Providence Stadium here on Thursday.

After continuous downpour delayed the toss, the match has been reduced to a 43-over a side affair.

Speaking at the toss, Kohli said: “We will bowl first. The top surface looks damp…its’s a shortened game. The team batting second will have an advantage. We have left out (Yuzvendra) Chahal, (Navdeep) Saini, K.L. Rahul and Manish Pandey. We are looking at the new guys, giving them time to settle.”

West Indies captain Jason Holder said: “We would have bowled first as well. But this is an opportunity for our batsmen to get some runs. Need to execute our batting and bowling plans, we have spoken a lot about the team’s future, need some batting partnerships and give ourselves some chance. We have left out Keemo Paul, Oshane Thomas and John Campbell.”

Playing XI:

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (Captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed

–IANS

kk/arm