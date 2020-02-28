1st ODI: Klaasen ton helps SA to big win over Australia

Paarl (South Africa), March 1 (IANS) Dashing batsman Heinrich Klaasen slammed an unbeaten hundred as South Africa logged a 74-run victory over Australia in their first ODI at Boland Park here on Saturday.

South Africa recovered from an early wobble to post 291/7 in their 50 overs. Klaasen struck his maiden ODI ton with a crackling 123 from 114 balls (7×4, 3×6). He was supported by David Miller, who scored 64 after the home team were reduced to 126/4 at one stage.

Klaasen and another debutant, Kyle Verreynne (48) put on 78 for the fourth wicket to steady the ship.

But it was the 149-run stand for the fifth with David Miller (64) that helped South Africa to their above par total.

For Australia, Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers with 3/45.

Australia were up with the run-rate for much of their chase, but South Africa used the slow nature of the track to good effect as the tourists slumped to 217 all out from 45.1 overs. Steve Smith top-scored for the Aussies with a well timed 76 from 94 deliveries (3×4).

South African-born Marnus Labuschagne (41) also impressed.

Australia were in control of their reply until the 35th over when they lost their anchor Smith as he fell leg before wicket to Anrich Nortje (2/39).

For the Proteas, Lungi Ngidi returned best figures of 3/30.

The second match in the series will be played in Bloemfontein on Wednesday, before the third and final tie in Potchefstroom next Saturday.

Brief scores: South Africa 291/7 in 50 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 123, David Miller 64; Pat Cummins 3/45) Australia 217 all out (Steve Smith 76; Lungi Ngidi 3/30).

–IANS

dm/dpb