England have chosen to bowl after winning the toss in the first ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna and all-rounder Krunal Pandya will be making their ODI debut while spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been included in the Indian squad for the first time since December 2020.

This will be the first time that Krishna will be playing for India in any format while Krunal has played 18 T20Is. It is a comeback to international cricket for Krunal since November 2019.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant misses out with India captain Virat Kohli saying that KL Rahul will be behind the stumps and will play at No.5.

“Very happy to bat first, we had different plans. Weather is going to drastically change in the evening. It’s a great opportunity for us to put runs on the board. The last game we played here against England is a great memory.

“If we believe we are a top side we should be ready to do anything, whether we decide or asked to do something. KL will bat at 5 and keep. Top four are Rohit, Shikhar, myself and Sheryas. Hardik bats at 6, Krunal at 7. Shardul 8, Bhuvi at 9, Prasidh and Kuldeep complete,” said Kohli.

England captain Eoin Morgan said that their bowling attack will comprise of fast bowler Mark Wood, spin bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali and fast bowling all-rounders Tom and Sam Curran and Ben Stokes.

“Looks a good wicket, a bit more grass than we expected. It’s a good challenge we are looking forward to. Sam Billings, Tom Curran and Moeen Ali are back. And we are bowling. Wood, the two Currans, Stokes, Moeen and Rashid will be our bowling attack. Jof (Archer) is unfortunately injured. The elbow injury worsened during the T20Is, so we will miss him,” said Morgan.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

