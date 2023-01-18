SPORTSCRICKET

1st ODI: Try to play the situations whenever I am playing, says Suryakumar Yadav

For all the glorious T20I success he’s achieved in the past couple of months, Suryakumar Yadav hasn’t set the ODI world on fire. But with no KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, he’s now got a chance to showcase his 360-degree game in ODIs.

Speaking to broadcasters ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad, Suryakumar insisted he is looking to play around situations in the 50-over format.

“I try and play situations, whatever situation I’m playing at. If I am batting at four, five, and six, whatever the team demands at that moment, I just go through the motions,” he said.

Till now, Suryakumar has managed only 388 runs in 17 ODIs, averaging just 29.84 at a strike-rate of 100.51, including two half-centuries. “I have always loved playing this format as well. I’m really looking forward to do well in this format. But at the same time, nothing changes. The intent and energy remains the same,” he added.

Such has been the euphoria around Suryakumar that he gets rousing applause whenever he comes out to bat. The right-handed batter was quick to acknowledge the appreciation for him, but emphasised that he will continue to be the same person and following his processes.

“It (getting crowd ovation) is fun and feels really great whenever you go to a different city and anywhere getting that recognition. But at the same time, you can’t be forgetting what you have been doing and you have to remember what you did to get all this. So I try to remain the same. It is a little difficult sometimes, but I try to remain the same,” he concluded.

