Australia Women captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bowl first against India Women in the first T20I of the five-match series at D.Y. Patil Stadium, here on Friday.

Kim Garth is making her debut for Australia while Anjali Sarvani is also playing for the first time for India.

As per the Australian skipper, it will be difficult for the bowler to grip the ball with dew, so she decided to bowl first.

“We are going to have a bowl. Hope to suck into this powerful Indian line-up. It looks like a good chance to get it together, and hopefully with a little bit of dew later, it might get a bit hard to grip the ball,” said Healy at the toss.

“Things have changed a lot since the last time we were here. It’s been a while since we have been here and it is a rare opportunity to play cricket T20Is in India. We have a debutant in Kim Garth, who is making her debut for a second country,” she added.

On the other hand, India skipper Harrmanpreet said she also wanted to bowl first.

“We wanted to bowl first as well. I haven’t had a great experience with the toss, my team does not rely on it a lot. We have a great variety in bowling. In batting also, we have a great experience, and we want to continue with that. Debut for Anjali Sarvani,” said Harmanpreet.

Playing XIs:

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh’

20221209-190203