SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

1st T20I: Babar Azam closes in on India skipper Rohit Sharma with third hundred

NewsWire
0
0

Babar Azam notched up a fine T20I hundred in his 101st T20I to put Pakistan in the driving seat after he opted to bat first on winning the toss.

The Pakistan skipper put on a 99-run opening stand with Mohammad Rizwan, before the wicketkeeper was dismissed in the 11th over of the innings. Matt Henry, fresh off a hat-trick last game, sent back Fakhar Zaman next ball to dent Pakistan further. Pakistan went on to post 192/4 in their 20 overs.

Babar, however, continued in the same vein, getting to his half-century off 36 balls. He stepped on the pedal thereafter, slamming 51 runs off the next 22 balls, including 36 runs off the last three overs.

He completed his century off the final ball of the innings, smashing James Neesham for two fours and a six in the last over.

The 58-ball ton was Babar’s third T20I ton. Notably, he is the only Pakistan batter with more than one hundred in the format. The hundred puts Babar close to the top of the list of batters with most T20I tons.

Rohit Sharma with four T20I hundreds tops the list with five other batters, including Babar now, on three hundreds. Notably, both Babar and Rohit have 33 scores of fity or more in T20Is, second only to Virat Kohli, who has 38 such scores.

Pakistan posted 192/4 on board with Babar remaining unbeaten on 101. He shared an unbeaten 87-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Iftikhar Ahmed (33 not out off 19 balls) to lead Pakistan’s surge in the late overs.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 192/4 in 20 overs (Babar azam 101, Mohammad Rizwan 50, Iftikhar Ahmed 33 not out; Matt Henry 2-29).

20230416-000405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Russell, Billings help Kolkata post 177-6 against Hyderabad

    ICC announces schedule for 2022 Women’s World Cup, NZ face WI...

    Taylor counts on past experience to tackle Broad

    Bracey and Hameed headline County XI for practice match vs India